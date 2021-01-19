Keating's Aston Martin move for 2021 WEC, Rolex 24

Ben Keating will switch from Porsche to Aston Martin for the six-race 2021 FIA WEC championship.

Keating leaves Team Project 1 in favor of the British 2020 Le Mans 24 Hour-winning GTE Am TF Sport squad. The Texan has also entered the Rolex 24 At Daytona IMSA season opener in a TF Sport-run Aston Martin, albeit a GT3 spec car in the GTD class.

Keating will be joined in TF Sport’s WEC team by 2016 Brazilian stock car champion and 2019 Blancpain GT Series Endurance Silver Cup titlist Felipe Fraga; and by 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup Germany and Porsche Mobile 1 Supercup runner-up Dylan Pereira.

Today’s confirmation of the TF effort ensures the continued presence of Aston Martin in the WEC following the marque’s withdrawal from the GTE Pro class.