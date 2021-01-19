FRA champ Lundqvist added to GRG HMD Indy Lights lineup

Formula Regional Americas champion Linus Lundqvist will remain with the team that delivered the 2020 title with authority as he moves up to Indy Lights with Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports.

The product of Sweden reaches the top step of the Road To Indy ladder with support from Honda Performance Development and its new Indy Lights Scholarship for FRA title winners.

“I am ecstatic to finally be able to announce my plans for 2021 and shift my focus to race wins and the quest for the championship,” Lundqvist (center, above) said. “The partnership between Global Racing Group and HMD Motorsports has really formed a powerhouse program in the Road to Indy, and their support, together with Honda’s scholarship initiative, has allowed me to put together what I believe to be the best possible foundation for a successful season.”

The 2018 British Formula 3 champion joins David Malukas and Benjamin Pedersen; a fourth driver is expected to be named to the expanded GRG/HMD outfit.

“We are thrilled to have Linus join Indy Lights in 2021 and happy that we can continue our working relationship,” said GRG team principal Christian Pedersen. “Linus has one goal, and we look forward to helping him achieve that. Joining forces with HMD Motorsports solidifies the defined commitment for success and Linus will be part of a very strong four-car driver line-up in the partnership.”