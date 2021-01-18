Monaco adamant 2021 GP will go ahead in May

The organizers of the Monaco Grand Prix have reiterated that this year’s race will take place in May despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s event in Monte Carlo had to be cancelled due to the disruption that is caused by the construction of the street circuit in the principality, meaning a later date was not feasible. While preparation work will have to begin earlier for all temporary venues – such as Baku and Montreal – the recent lockdowns in many European countries are not currently viewed as a threat to the iconic race in Monaco, despite a report that all three street races were poised to be replaced on the Formula 1 calendar.

“Despite the latest rumors circulating on certain websites and social media, the (Automobile Club de Monaco) can confirm that the Monaco GP will take place from May 20th to 23rd, 2021,” the ACM published on its Twitter feed. “The ACM also confirms the Grand Prix Monaco Historique (April 23rd-25th 2021) and the Monaco E Prix (May 8th 2021).”

A report suggesting other European venues were set to be announced in place of Monaco, Azerbaijan and Canada – the three non-permanent venues on the calendar in the next six months – also received a strong response from F1 itself.

“We have set out the details of the revised 2021 calendar and there are no other changes,” an F1 spokesperson said. “The suggestion street races will not take place is completely wrong.”

F1 recently adapted its early-season schedule by moving the Australian Grand Prix from its season-opening slot to November, with Bahrain becoming the first round before a return to Europe starting with Imola and a double header consisting of a race at Portimao – yet to be officially confirmed – and Barcelona.

Monaco is set to be the fifth round of a 23-race season, with the Azerbaijan and Canadian grands prix following immediately after on the calendar.