Robb staying with Juncos for Indy Lights

Juncos Racing is has confirmed that Sting Ray Robb will move up to the 2021 season of Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires with Juncos Racing.

Robb secured a drive in the top run of the Road to Indy ladder as a prize for winning last season’s Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, where he claimed seven race wins, five poles, 11 podiums and 15 top-five finishes, setting four new track records and leading the most laps. He also was the only driver to complete all 485 laps of the season. Not surprising, then, that he’d opt to stick with Juncos for his move up to Indy Lights.

“What a great start to 2021 — securing a much coveted seat with Juncos Racing and my first ride in the awesome Indy Lights car!” enthused Robb. “Working with Ricardo Juncos and the rest of the outstanding Juncos team to challenge for the Indy Lights championship would be a dream come true for any young driver. I’m so excited to be returning to Juncos for my third season with the team. The chemistry that the team and I have had through the past two seasons will undoubtedly play a key role in our results for the upcoming Indy Lights season.

“In tandem with that, Juncos Racing’s years of Indy Lights championship-winning expertise will likely pay big dividends toward strong results during the 2021 season. I am blessed beyond belief for this opportunity and am so excited to begin the journey that lies before us. The competition will be outstanding and every race will be tough but I am confident in our team’s ability to compete with the best. To say the least, we are all very excited to see what God has in store for us in our 2021 Indy Lights campaign.

“Thank you to everyone supporting me through the past seasons… It truly has been an honor, one for which I am so grateful. Now, the privilege of having the Road to Indy logo on the side of my car for the season is amazing and it is truly a blessing to have their support in 2021!”

Robb joins an extensive list of previous Juncos Racing championship-winning drivers who have moved up the Road to Indy ladder including champions Spencer Pigot (2014 Indy Pro 2000 and 2015 Indy Lights), Kyle Kaiser (2017 Indy Lights), Victor Franzoni (2017 Indy Pro 2000) and Rinus VeeKay (2018 Indy Pro 2000).