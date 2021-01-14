Megennis joins Vasser Sullivan endurance line-up

Vasser Sullivan Racing’s open-wheel DNA is on display once more with the signing of 20-year-old New Yorker Robert Megennis to join the team at IMSA’s four WeatherTech SportsCar championship endurance races.

In what could be mistaken for a Road to Indy roster, Megennis will share the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 with RTI and IndyCar veteran Zach Veach, both of whom spent time as Andretti Autosport teammates. In the sister No. 14 Lexus Aaron Telitz, who amassed six RTI seasons before turning his attention to IMSA with Vasser Sullivan, and Jack Hawksworth, a RTI champion and IndyCar veteran, adds to the open-wheel pedigree. Team veteran Townsend Bell is the leader in that regard, having won the Indy Lights championship in 2001 and participated in IndyCar for 14 years.

“We watched Robert very closely throughout Indy Lights and at the Indy 8 Hour race,” the team said. “After testing him at Daytona it became clear he was the right fit for our team in the No. 12 Lexus for the endurance events. We are excited to have him as part of our driver lineup and look forward to working with him this season.”

Megennis will join the No. 12 Lexus lineup between full-season Indy Lights commitments with Andretti Autosport.

“I’m very excited to join the Vasser Sullivan Lexus program for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup,” he said. “After my first endurance racing experiences in 2020, I can’t wait to show what I can do in IMSA and in some of the biggest and most competitive endurance races in the world. There will be a lot to learn, but I’m confident I’ll have the right people around me to go and win some races. I’m grateful to all the Vasser Sullivan team for giving me this opportunity. Huge thanks to my partners SailPoint, Sirius Computer Solutions, Juniper Networks, and Cybereason for the incredible support in making this happen.”