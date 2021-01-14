Alpine reveals temporary livery as part of brand launch

Alpine has unveiled a temporary winter livery for its Formula 1 team as part of a wider brand launch by Renault.

What was the Renault F1 team will become Alpine this year, at the same time the wider company is looking to put significant investment and resource behind the sports car brand in order to lead innovation. On Thursday, Renault revealed its overall plans for the future of the company — including a 100% electric offering that will call upon its F1 technology — and with it released a temporary livery that features the red, white and blue of Alpine on a largely black car.

#AlpineCars, born in the Alps, raised by racing…

A new challenge starts here! pic.twitter.com/KmRuk82knX — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 14, 2021

“Giving a powerful and specific identity to Formula 1, but also to the entire Alpine motorsport program, is an evidence and an opportunity,” Alpine design director Antony Villain said. “With motorsport at the heart of our process, the graphic identity is key.

“The livery presented today is the first evocation of the Alpine F1 team’s new identity. Some of the structural graphic elements will remain on the racing livery while others will change. The ‘oversized’ Alpine emblem in a tricolor graphics system is the first clear-cut symbol of the brand’s identity in motorsport. The blue, white and red refer to the colors of the French and British flags, which is very important to us. Numerous variations on all the motorsport assets are still to come.”

The Alpine brand was supposed to be headed up by Cyril Abiteboul but the Frenchman’s departure from Renault was announced at the start of this week, with Laurent Rossi being named as CEO.

“The new Alpine entity takes three brands with separate assets and areas of excellence to turn them into an empowered, fully-fledged business,” Rossi said. “The craftsmanship from our plant in Dieppe, the engineering mastery from our Formula 1 and Renault Sport teams will shine through our tech-infused, 100% electric line-up, taking the beautiful Alpine name to the future. We’ll be on the tracks and on the roads, authentic and high-tech, disruptive and passionate.”

Alpine plans to launch its full race livery before pre-season testing, which takes place in Bahrain in March ahead of the season opener at the same venue on March 28.