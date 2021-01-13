Toyota reveals GRO10 Hypercar for WEC

Toyota Gazoo Racing has revealed the first undisguised pictures of its GR010 HYBRID Hypercar ahead of its official launch on Friday.

The car, set to debut in this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship, is pictured at its first major test last October at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France. The full technical package for the GR010 HYBRID is set to be revealed on Friday.

The adoption of the ‘GR’ model name marks the start of a new naming policy for Toyota, the Gazoo Racing name replacing the ‘TS’ series that started in 1991 with the V10-engined TS010 Group C car and continuing until the team’s final LMP1 Hybrid TS050 which was retired after the 2020 season.