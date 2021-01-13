Paul Miller Racing taking comfort in the familiar for 2021

Paul Miller Racing enters another IMSA season with stability as the main attribute of interest. Barring a change of car number from 48 to 1 and the preparation of a new chassis, the PMR Lamborghini Huracan GT3 features an unchanged driver line-up of Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow for the entire championship, Corey Lewis for the enduros, and Andrea Caldarelli for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The former IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona title winners also hope to open the season with another repeat by taking its second consecutive class victory at the Rolex 24.

“We’re so happy to have both Madison and Bryan back for the full season in 2021 as well as Andrea and Corey back with our team,” Paul Miller said. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with all four of these drivers over the years. We’ve accomplished so much together already; I can’t wait to see what we are able to do in 2021. We know that this line-up is strong enough to win and we proved that in 2018, and again at the Rolex 24 in 2020 and through the rest of the endurance cup season.

“This year, the bar has gone up yet again in the IMSA GTD field and we expect our competition to be operating at a higher level than ever, so that we’ll have to raise our own game in order to compete. But, in addition to the drivers, we have a great crew and a brand-new car from Lamborghini at our disposal to help us fight for race wins and hopefully a title this year.”

For Sellers, who has anchored the driver squad for many years, a chance to resume the fight for another GTD championship with PMR comes as a relief after an abbreviated 2020 campaign.

“It’s difficult to find the right words to explain the level of excitement I have returning for a full season with Madison,” he said. “We have had a lot of success as a pairing and I am hoping that we will be able to continue to grow and build on that.

“This season looks like it’s shaping up to be the most difficult in GTD history. There have been a lot of really great driver and team combinations announced and released. But, this is exactly what you want and need as a racing team. You want to prove yourself up against the best in the business. I am sure we will have to continue to grow as a program, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”