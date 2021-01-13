Paludo lands part-time Xfinity deal with JR Motorsports

Miguel Paludo will return to NASCAR competition this season in a three-race Xfinity Series deal with JR Motorsports.

Paludo will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet in three road course races. His debut with the team will be on the Daytona road course early in the season (Feb. 20), and then he’ll compete at Circuit of the Americas (May 22) and Mid-Ohio (June 5). Brandt will be the primary sponsor on Paludo’s car in addition to its support of full-time Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier.

“This is an amazing opportunity, and it’s hard to put in words how grateful I am,” said Paludo. “Returning to compete in NASCAR has always been one of my top career goals. It has been remarkable to represent Brandt Professional Agriculture in Brazil since 2015 competing and racing for championships in the Porsche Carrera Cup. And to now get the opportunity to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series along with my teammate Justin Allgaier for Brandt at JR Motorsports for three races is a dream that is coming true.

“I can’t wait to work with everyone on the No. 8 team and get ready for our first race on the road course at Daytona in a couple of weeks.”

Paludo made two Xfinity Series in 2012 for Steve Turner, finishing a career-best 13th at Watkins Glen. He last competed in NASCAR in 2013 in the Camping World Truck Series, where he ran three full seasons from 2011-13. In 73 career races, Paludo earned 25 top-10 finishes and finished a career-best ninth in the championship standings in 2013.

“We are thrilled to bring Miguel back to NASCAR racing as he has been instrumental in helping us grow our business in Brazil,” said Brandt President and CEO Rick Brandt. “Overall, this initiative will enable us to entertain select Brazilian customers at some of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks where they’ll see one of their own take on the best in the world. This is going to be exciting.”