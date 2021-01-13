Larson, Bell and McIntosh claim Chili Bowl preliminaries

Kyle Larson’s mastery of the preliminary nights of the Chili Bowl continued this week as he won a great duel on Tuesday with Thomas Meseraull to advance to Saturday night’s A Main.

The defending champion of the season-opening race in North America, Larson and Meseraull started on the front row and traded the lead with Shane Golobic joining the battle on Lap 15. In the final lap, T-Mez made a couple of runs for the lead but fell a couple car lengths short yet still advanced to the big show.

Larson won his 10th preliminary feature since 2010 in addition to capturing a heat race and qualifier in his King/Toyota. Former USAC midget champ Zach Daum charged from seventh to third and Cole Bodine was fourth.

Three-time Chili Bowl king Christopher Bell triumphed in the Race of Champions, beating Cannon McIntosh and Larson.

McIntosh (pictured above) was the winner of Monday night’s 30-lap qualifying race, as he took the lead from polesitter Ryan Bernal on Lap 3 and held off Tyler Courtney as both advanced to Saturday night’s main event.

Driving Keith Kunz/Agajanian/Curb Spike/Toyota, McIntosh started on the outside of the front row and led the final 27 laps after taking the top spot from Bernal.

Courtney, the three-time USAC champion wheeling the Clauson/Marshall Spike/Stanton, started fourth and got by Chase Briscoe and Chris Windom to take the A Main transfer spot.

Blake Hahn charged from 12th to third and defending USAC midget champ Windom finished fourth with soon-to-be NASCAR Cup full-timer Briscoe taking fifth. Former winner Tim McCreadie stormed from 19th to sixth.