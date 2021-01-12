Social media influencer Brewer partnering with Skip Barber School

Skip Barber Racing School and Clubhouse Media Group have announced a unique new partnership with CMG “influencer” Lindsay Brewer. Brewer, a driver with more than 2 million followers on social media, will develop specialized racing content with SBRS that will appear on her social media channels, reinforcing the capability of women in racing.

The new partnership, facilitated by Doiyen Management (a CMG subsidiary), aims at tapping into a younger audience and connecting with Brewer’s Gen Z fanbase. Brewer, who has been racing since age of 11, will be on the SBRS team participating in the SROTC America series.

“Our collaboration with Skip Barber Racing School is not only an opportunity to enable Lindsay Brewer to pursue her natural talents and her 12-year racing career, but also to enable a brand partner to reach out to a new audience,” said Chris Young, CMG co-founder.

“We are thrilled to be working with Clubhouse Media Group to reach a new audience for Skip Barber Racing School,” explained Dan DeMonte, SBRS chief marketing officer. “They are able to deliver an authentic experience to a new audience because of Lindsay’s passion for racing where she shows promise as a rising star.

“We have trained over 350,000 drivers in the past 45 years,” DeMonte continued, “including well known alumni such as Sergio Perez, Juan Pablo Montoya, Colton Herta, Jeff Gordon and Danica Patrick. We are excited to see Brewer develop as a driver and to support her burgeoning race career.”