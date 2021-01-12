Limited edition prints celebrating Dixon's sixth title will benefit charity

A new charity auction has begun that celebrates Scott Dixon’s sixth NTT IndyCar Series championship.

Created by renowned artist Andy Blackmore, the 18×24-inch print titled ‘Start to Finish’ honors the Australia-born, New Zealand-raised Chip Ganassi Racing driver and his 2020 season where, for the first time, the No. 9 Honda led the championship from beginning to end.

Orchestrated by The Motorsport Collector racing memorabilia store in Illinois, a limited edition of 25 autographed prints are available for acquisition by silent bidding. All proceeds go directly to Canteen, an Australian charity chosen by Scott and Emma Dixon that supports young people and their families living with cancer.

Each print features signatures from Dixon, three-time Indy 500 winner and four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti, new CGR IndyCar driver and seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, CGR managing director Mike Hull, CGR performance director Chris Simmons, and Dixon’s race engineer, Michael Cannon.

Bidding details:

* Minimum Bid: $200.00

* Email bids to Paul@MotorsportCollector.com by Noon (CST) Monday, January 18, 2021. Only email bids will be accepted.

* The top 25 bidders will be contacted by the close of business that day. Ties will be settled in favor of the earliest bids received.

* Prints will be shipped as soon as donations are confirmed.

* UPS Ground and USPS Priority Mail to the continental U.S. courtesy of The Motorsport Collector.

* About Canteen: https://www.canteen.org.au/about-us/about-canteen/

Donate: https://donate.canteen.org.au/