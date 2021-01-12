Australia hopes rescheduled GP could be title-decider

The organizers of the Australian Grand Prix are hoping their rescheduled race could prove to be a championship decider after switching to a November date.

Melbourne traditionally opens the Formula 1 season, but due to ongoing difficulties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the race has already been postponed and rescheduled for November 21. That makes it the 21st round of a 23-race calendar – with only Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi to follow – and Australian Grand Prix Corporation chairman Paul Little hopes it still provides a significant championship moment.

“We’re very excited to be able to confirm the rescheduling of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix to 18-21 November 2021,” Little said. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the strong support of the Victorian Government and Formula 1.

“As the third-last race of the season, this provides the opportunity to safely host what could be the championship-decider in Melbourne in the lead-in to summer.

“We’d like to thank our loyal motorsport fans and employees for their understanding in these challenging times.”

Australia has been particularly strict on its border movements in response to COVID, and the Victoria Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Martin Pakula, said there is much more confidence in being in a position to host the race later in the year.

“This is the right decision and we thank Formula 1 management for their co-operation in setting a new schedule for the 2021 season,” he said. “The Australian Grand Prix is one of the great events in the world and we’ll make sure it can be run safely and successfully in November.”