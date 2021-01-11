Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Registration open now for September Put-In-Bay vintage races

tu Kerr/Put-in-Bay Sports Car Races

Registration open now for September Put-In-Bay vintage races

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Registration open now for September Put-In-Bay vintage races

By January 11, 2021 11:20 AM

By |

Registration opened New Year’s Day for the vintage racing event at Ohio’s historic Put-in-Bay, with races at the Put-in-Bay airport scheduled for Sept. 22-23.

With most entrants carrying forward their registrations for the canceled 2020 event, organizers are optimistic that this year’s installment will attract a large entry list.

Put-in-Bay hosted racing for small-bore sports cars through the streets of the island enclave from 1952 to 1959 and once more in 1963.

For more complete information, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.

Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home