Registration open now for September Put-In-Bay vintage races

Registration opened New Year’s Day for the vintage racing event at Ohio’s historic Put-in-Bay, with races at the Put-in-Bay airport scheduled for Sept. 22-23.

With most entrants carrying forward their registrations for the canceled 2020 event, organizers are optimistic that this year’s installment will attract a large entry list.

Put-in-Bay hosted racing for small-bore sports cars through the streets of the island enclave from 1952 to 1959 and once more in 1963.

