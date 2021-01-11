Heart of Racing confirms IMSA GTD return with Aston Martin

The ties between The Heart of Racing and Aston Martin Racing continue to strengthen as the IMSA team embarks upon its second season of WeatherTech Sports Car Championship action.

Team manager/driver Ian James and breakout talent Roman DeAngelis return for the full season, and for the opening Rolex 24 At Daytona event, they’ll be joined by a pair of factory AMR drivers in Darren Turner and Ross Gunn.

“Last year was a lot of learning and refining the team and car,” James said of the No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Gabe Newell’s team received shortly before their debut. “Towards the end of the season we made some really great strides and became a podium threat. Since then we have been working tirelessly in the short off-season to be prepared for the year ahead. Thanks to [team owner] Gabe’s continued support we will be looking to operate at our maximum potential and enjoy the tremendous opportunity on and off the track.”

Canada’s De Angelis put in some unforgettable drives last season, which included a pair of podiums, as the No. 23 Aston Martin made its presence felt in the second half of the championship.

“I’m so happy, honored and mostly excited to be back with The Heart of Racing at Daytona,” he said. “We had such an amazing last year with two podiums and such a strong connection with the team by the end of the season. I’m very happy to be returning to the track to work with this amazing group of people and build on last years’ results for a great Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona. I can’t thank them enough for having me back!”

AMR veteran Darren Turner suited up for the team at three of the four endurance races in 2020, and will be joined by one of the manufacturer’s brightest young stars to give The Heart of Racing a solid shot at a strong Rolex 24 result.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining The Heart of Racing team for 2021,” Gunn said. “The Rolex 24 At Daytona is the biggest race of the year for the team and a huge challenge for the drivers and crew. The team really started unlocking the full potential of the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 last year and I’m sure they will continue to do so going into Daytona.”