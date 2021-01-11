Exclusive Autosport hits pause on Indy Lights plans for 2021

Canadian Road To Indy team Exclusive Autosport will not expand into the Indy Lights series in 2021. Despite purchasing two Dallara IL15s to complement its USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 programs, team owner Michael Duncalfe has paused Exclusive’s plans to race on all three steps of the open-wheel ladder.

Duncalfe confirmed the expanding HMD/GRG team purchased both cars, telling RACER “I do plan on coming back to Indy Lights, though just not for the 2021 season.”

Exclusive was primed to enter Indy Lights in 2020 with Russian driver Nikita Lastochkin, who tested for the team and prepared to make his first start at St. Petersburg before the Lights championship was canceled in the wake of COVID-19’s arrival.

Although the team will not participate in the upcoming Indy Lights season, Exclusive signed 2019 USF2000 champion Braden Eves to take another run at the Indy Pro 2000 title following the derailment of his 2020 season due to a crash and injury. After Eves, the full measure of Duncalfe’s Road To Indy roster and plans have yet to be revealed.