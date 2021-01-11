Creech commits to LMP3 with Barbosa and Willsey

Sean Creech Motorsports has signed on for a full season of IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship racing in the new LMP3 class with the No. 33 Ligier PS320 entry. IMSA Prototype champion and Rolex 24 At Daytona winner Joao Barbosa will lead the driver lineup, with Lance Willsey joining in for the season, and the duo of Yann Clairay and Wayne Boyd filling out its Daytona roster.

Creech’s Jupiter, Florida-based team is no stranger to LMP3, having fielded successful entries in IMSA’s standalone Prototype Challenge series, and features a team owner with extensive North American sports car experience and a long list of accomplishments with its finer drivers.

“I’m happy to have this driver line-up – these are all guys that we know and have worked with before, so I think that’s going to be a big piece of the puzzle for this race,” he said. “There are so many unknowns in any 24-hour race, and with this being the first year for the LMP3s, that is even more true. But we got the car in the beginning of December and have been able to run it a couple of times to learn as much as possible in preparation for the Rolex 24. Despite limited time with the new chassis and engine package, the team has worked relentlessly to be in position to fight for a win on Sunday afternoon.”

Creech and Barbosa will reunite after more than a decade since their last team interaction.

“I worked with Sean back when I was racing a Porsche GT2 (for Mike Colucci Racing) and we always kept in touch through the years,” Barbosa said. “Every time we’d catch up, we’d talk about working together as we always had a good relationship. So when I was testing at Daytona last year, we were talking again, but this time everything fell into place! So it’s really exciting for me to be able to get to race for Sean after all these years of talking about it. I want to thank Lance and Sean for having me be part of the program and I’m looking forward to teaming up with Lance. He is passionate and very competitive, and Sean has put some very experienced people in place so this program has all the opportunity to be competitive that you could ask for.”

Willsey, Boyd, and Clairay bring considerable LMP3 experience to SCM.

“I’ve raced a GT in the 24 before so I don’t anticipate it being that different in terms of traffic for a multi-class event like this,” Willsey said. “I’ve known of Joao and his success for many years and when we found out he was available; it was a no-brainer to reach out and see if he was interested. Despite the limited testing we’ve had with the new car, his insights and experience have been invaluable to get us going in the right direction to fully understand the car. Having this driver lineup, combined with Sean’s experience and everything that Mark Schomann and Kevin Doran bring, this is a great nucleus of people.”