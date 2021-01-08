Meyer Shank unveils 2021 Acura DPi livery

Meyer Shank Racing has unveiled the livery that will be carried by the No. 60 SiriusXM/AutoNation Acura ARX-05 DPi for the team’s return to IMSA’s top class.

MSR will feature a new lineup of all-star drivers for the 2021 season, with Dane Cameron and Olivier Pla slated for the full campaign while Juan Pablo Montoya and AJ Allmendinger will join the pair for the Rolex 24.

The team has run pink liveries on both its IMSA and IndyCar programs in honor of AutoNation’s DrivePink campaign. With a goal of finding a cure for cancer, AutoNation has raised and donated over $25 million dollars to drive out cancer. MSR is looking forward to continuing to represent AutoNation’s efforts on track and bring awareness to a cause that has affected so many.

Having competed in the GT Daytona category for the last four race seasons and claiming back-to-back championships, MSR’s move back to Prototypes will be a relatively new one, but one that the team has plenty of experience in.

MSR competed in the top category of IMSA competition from 2004 to 2016, first entering the series with the No. 6 Daytona Prototype. MSR scored its first podium finish at the Rolex 24 in 2006 with drivers AJ Allmendinger, Ozz Negri, Mark Patterson and the late Justin Wilson.

The 2008 edition of the event saw an all-MSR front row start with both MSR DPs qualifying 1-2 for the annual 24 hour event. Just four years later, Meyer Shank Racing made history by winning the Rolex 24 overall after leading 249 laps with drivers AJ Allmendinger, Ozz Negri, John Pew and the late Justin Wilson.

The following year, MSR once again scored another podium finish at Daytona to come home third.

Meyer Shank Racing will debut its new livery in just two weeks at Daytona International Speedway for the Roar Before the 24 on January 22-24. For the first time ever the Roar weekend will feature a “qualifying race” to determine starting positions to the Rolex 24 the following weekend.