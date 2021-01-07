ORIW panel discussion: "The Racing Media"

The ways motorsports are covered by the media, and how to get your branding messages across in an effective and entertaining way are considered in this panel discussion from Online Race Industry Week featuring RACER IndyCar and IMSA analyst Marshall Pruett; Marty Fiolka, promoter, Crandon International Raceway and RACER off-road analyst, Paul Pfanner, RACER’s founder and CEO; John Kilroy of EPARTRADE; and veteran motorsports journalist Ralph Sheheen.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE, the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry, and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

