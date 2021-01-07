NASCAR’s Jill Gregory tapped as next GM at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR executive Jill Gregory will succeed Steve Page as Executive Vice President and General Manager at Sonoma Raceway, Speedway Motorsports has announced.

Named one of “The Most Powerful Women in Sports” by Adweek for the past two years, Gregory assumes leadership of the historic 1,600-acre property where she attended her first NASCAR road course race as a teenager.

“Growing up in nearby Modesto, my cousins brought me to NASCAR races at Sonoma when I was in high school,” Gregory said. “I’ve been a true fan of this place for most of my life, and now I’m blessed with a leadership opportunity to return and inspire others to have the same love for the region that I do.”

Gregory is currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Content Officer at NASCAR and the managing executive of the company’s Charlotte-based operations. She leads the marketing, media, communications, broadcasting, and diversity and inclusion functions for NASCAR, and is responsible for the sanctioning body’s digital platform, including NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Mobile app and fantasy games. Gregory will continue in her current role through January pending transition plans and begin her new position at Sonoma Raceway Feb. 1.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.