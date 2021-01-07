NASCAR podcast: Greg Zipadelli

Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss various topics, including closing the door on how 2020 played out. Zipadelli grades the season that saw the organization win 10 races in the NASCAR Cup Series with all four teams qualifying for the playoffs, plus winning nine races in the Xfinity Series.

Plus:

• How the team is still operating safely in the offseason while preparing for 2021

• Ways the coronavirus changed his role and what it’s like holding virtual competition meetings

• The unseen and unheard-of challenges teams are dealing with and keeping contingency plans in place for this season

• Closing the gap between Kevin Harvick’s team and the other three

• Whether not making the championship race will motivate Harvick’s No. 4 team

• Zipadelli’s early outlook for the new season and thoughts on Riley Herbst joining the Xfinity program

• The biggest thing on the organization offseason agenda