Aston Martin names title sponsor, will unveil livery in March

Aston Martin has announced a title sponsor in the form of American IT brand Cognizant, and will launch its 2021 livery in March.

The former Racing Point team has been renamed as Aston Martin following Lawrence Stroll’s investment in the British car manufacturer, and revealed its new branding at the start of this year. While BWT was the previous title sponsor — resulting in a pink livery — Aston has announced it will officially be known as the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team this season, with Stroll saying the US-based company will play a key role.

“The return of Aston Martin to Formula 1 after more than 60 years away is a landmark moment in the history of the sport,” Stroll said. “Everyone knows what Aston Martin stands for, but the Formula 1 team will allow us to take the essence of the brand to new places, building on the strong foundations laid by the previous iterations of the team.

“I’m hugely proud that we can start this new chapter with the support of Cognizant. In today’s world, as the digital revolution continues, I can’t think of a more suitable or valuable partner to work with us as we strive to make Aston Martin one of the greatest teams in the sport.”

Aston Martin’s managing director of commercial and marketing, Jefferson Slack, says the partnership is a big statement for the team to be able to attract a company of Cognizant’s standing.

“This is a really special moment as we welcome Cognizant as the primary partner of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team,” Slack said. “As we take this iconic brand back to the pinnacle of racing, it’s hugely motivating to have the support of a true powerhouse in Cognizant, a Fortune 200 company with nearly 300,000 employees. It’s a multinational that’s making a real impact across the globe with great vision from Brian Humphries and the senior leadership team.

“Cognizant will be integral to our future success and a partner in the truest sense, unleashing its capabilities as a digital transformation agent. Like Aston Martin, it’s a company with aggressive targets and ambitions, and will flourish in the global spotlight of Formula 1.”

Aston Martin signed Sebastian Vettel to replace Sergio Perez for its debut season and the four-time world champion is excited by the new challenge.

“I can’t wait to start working with (the team),” Vettel said. “There’s so much for me to discover over the next few months and I’m incredibly determined to help make this team even more successful. Before we know it, we will be at the first race, seeing this famous name back where it belongs. I’m proud to be part of this journey.”