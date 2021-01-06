ORIW: "Women in Motorsport"

Beth Paretta from ETS Racing Fuels; Lauren Elkins from K2R Motorsports; Ayla Agren, HRX and W Series racer; and Rossella Manfrinato from Philip Creighton Motorsport and Michelotto USA GT Customer Racing Support discuss the state of female involvement in motorsport and how to improve it with RACER’s founder and CEO Paul Pfanner, in this panel discussion from Online Race Industry Week.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE, the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry, and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

Watch the interview below, or click here.