Budkowski becomes Renault director as Stoll departs

Renault Sport Racing has made Marcin Budkowski a company director at the same time former president Jerome Stoll steps down.

Stoll’s departure was announced last month, with the former president leaving at the end of his term after five years in the role. That move coincides with the team’s transition from Renault to Alpine for this coming season, and company filings show he officially left on December 31.

At the same time as Stoll’s position being terminated, Renault appointed Budkowski (pictured center, above) as a director of the company, increasing the influence of the engineer who holds the role of executive director within the F1 team.

Budkowski joined Renault from the FIA in 2018 and is highly-rated internally, being seen as a potential successor to Cyril Abiteboul if the managing director takes a step back in future. Abiteboul was put in charge of the Alpine brand in September of last year as Renault announced a new organizational structure, but insists it will not result in a change of team leadership.

The F1 team’s rebranding as Alpine has yet to be completed ahead of the 2021 season, when it will welcome double world champion Fernando Alonso back to the constructor where he won both of his titles in 2005 and 2006.