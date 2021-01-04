Motorsports In Action set for Pilot Challenge return

Canada’s Motorsports In Action team will return to IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge series with the same lineup of Corey Lewis and Sheena Monk. The duo, who won the MPC round at Road America after Monk earned pole and put in a starring performance alongside Lewis to capture victory, return to the No. 3 McLaren 570S GT4.

Outside of their highlight at Round 3 in Wisconsin, the rest of the season posed routine challenges as Lewis and Monk would not revisit the podium on their way to placing ninth in the championship.

“Last year we started working with Sheena and Corey post Daytona with the delayed season re-starting in the summer,” the Quebec-based team wrote. “Notwithstanding some technical issues early in the 2020 season as well as a brand new/questionable IMSA BoP philosophy following our win at Road America, we established great team chemistry which we hope will carry forward into the upcoming season.

“We have unfinished business at IMSA with this driver line-up and very much look forward to continuing and improving where we left off at the last race of the 2020 season with a very hard-fought Sebring [finish of] P4.”