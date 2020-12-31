Parella Motorsports Holdings and VIR’s Kaizen Autosport Partner to offer first F4 U.S. Rookie School

To build on drivers’ off-season development, Parella Motorsports Holdings will host the first ever Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda rookie school at Virginia International Raceway March 6-7 ahead of the official 2021 season.

Led by guest instructor and F4 U.S. Race Director Scott Goodyear, the up-and-coming drivers will participate in two days of intense instruction, focusing on six core areas of driver development: mental judgement, cognitive thinking, driving technique, car control, track analysis and race craft. (Click here to register for Rookie School)

The rookie school will tie into the F4 U.S. and FR Americas preseason test at VIR March 8-9, giving drivers and teams four consecutive days of preparation before the start of the season and the Andy Scriven Memorial Race Weekend held at VIR September 24-26.

“I am thrilled to see our rookie drivers receive the proper foundation they will need to be safe and ready to race wheel to wheel in 2021,” said PMH CEO Tony Parella. “Having Scott Goodyear oversee the school allows these young drivers a chance to learn from someone who has been on the biggest stage in motor racing.”

The first day of the school, students will focus on car control exercises as well as classroom sessions with Goodyear that will include courses on driving on the limit, situational awareness, learning FIA flags, race procedures, race craft, setting up a pass and video track analysis.

The second day, rookies will spend the day on the VIR Patriot Course for an intense five hours of instruction, practicing a variety of drills in close wheel-to-wheel driving. Rental Ligier JS F4 cars are available.

The combined test days (March 8-9) will include five hours of track time on the full course including unofficial practice races on second day. Track time will be broken into 30-minute sessions for both F4 U.S. and FR Americas drivers, with standing-start practice available on the first day. (Click here for Test Day registration)

“I’m very excited that young drivers looking to start their F4 racing career will have the opportunity to take a school at the famed VIR circuit before we compete there in 2021,” said Goodyear. “VIR is a drivers’ circuit and the school will give a new driver a jumpstart on the competition. Plus, they’ll be prepared for the two days of testing following the school. The comprehensive school will cover vehicle dynamics, data analysis, car control including time on the skid pad, race craft and unique to F4, FIA flags.”

The addition of the F4 U.S. Rookie School is just one more feather in Kaizen Autosport and VIR’s training cap. Kaizen Autosport is the original SVRA accredited school, graduating more than 50 drivers to SVRA racing program since its start. In addition, Kaizen Autosport is an accredited SCCA Road Racing school, offering full competition licenses to drivers looking to start their racing careers.

The scenic, technical circuit has been a staple on the F4 U.S. schedule since 2017 and on the FR Americas calendar since its inaugural season in 2018.

“VIR and Kaizen Autosport have served as a conduit for drivers entering SVRA and SCCA Road Racing for many years now,” said Peter Heffring, Owner/CEO Kaizen Autosport. “We are excited to add F4 U.S. to our growing list of training programs. We are equally honored to have Scott Goodyear as a guest instructor. His expertise and guidance are a welcomed addition and only adds value to the program.”

The Rookie School and Test Days are optional for drivers participating in the upcoming 2021 FIA F4 U.S. season. The two-day school is open to current and perspective F4 drivers. The minimum age to participate in the school is 14 years old.

For teams and drivers interested in participating visit the links below to register.

F4 U.S. Rookie School Registration

Official F4 U.S. and FR Americas Test Day