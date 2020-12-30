Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, January 3-9

Racing on TV, January 3-9

By December 30, 2020 1:51 AM

ABOVE: Highlights of the Dakar Rally from Saudi Arabia air daily on NBCSN.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Sunday, January 3

Stage 1: Jeddah to Bisha 7:30-8:00pm
(SDD)

 
Chandler
Pro Lite/Production 1000		 8:00-
9:00pm
(D)

Baja 1000 11:00pm-
12:00am (D)

Monday, January 4 through Friday, January 8

Daily stage highlights 7:30-8:00pm
(SDD)

Saturday, January 9

Rest day/
First week highlights		 11:00-11:30pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

