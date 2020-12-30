Racing on TV, January 3-9

ABOVE: Highlights of the Dakar Rally from Saudi Arabia air daily on NBCSN.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Sunday, January 3
|Stage 1: Jeddah to Bisha
|7:30-8:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Chandler
Pro Lite/Production 1000
|8:00-
9:00pm
(D)
|
|Baja 1000
|11:00pm-
12:00am (D)
|
Monday, January 4 through Friday, January 8
|Daily stage highlights
|7:30-8:00pm
(SDD)
|
Saturday, January 9
|Rest day/
First week highlights
|11:00-11:30pm
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments