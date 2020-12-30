Malukas confirms Indy Lights return with HMD

HMD Motorsports has confirmed that David Malukas will be making a return to the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires field for the 2021 season. The Road to Indy veteran will race in his No. 79 entry alongside the previously confirmed Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports entry of Benjamin Pedersen.

“I am really excited for the 2021 season to be back in the Road to Indy,” said Malukas. “2020 started off well with the quickest lap of the only practice session at St. Pete but COVID had different plans for our season. Definitely missed being at events with IndyCar, and we have our goals set high for 2021.”

Malukas, now 19, has worked his way up the Road to Indy ladder over the past four years, having made his debut in 2017 with a partial season of USF2000. The Chicago native moved up to Indy Pro 2000 the following year, finishing fourth in the championship with three wins. For the 2019 season, Malukas graduated to Indy Lights where he earned two podiums and six top-five finishes.

Malukas was set to return to Indy Lights for 2020. However, after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the season, the Chicago area resident and HMD Motorsports switched to Formula Regional Americas Powered by Honda, where he finished second in the championship with two wins.

HMD Motorsports and Global Racing Group expect to make two additional driver announcements after the New Year.