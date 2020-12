Following up on the early December story in RACE’s sister publication, Vintage Motorsport: The Petersen Museum’s first-ever virtual Porsche Concours held on Dec. 27 event drew entries from around the globe (including Bruce Canepa’s 1974 Porsche RSR, photo above).

If you missed it live on Sunday, you can link to the 53-minute show replay now on VintageMotorsport.com.