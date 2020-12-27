ORIW: NHRA crew chiefs on the art of 'race-readiness'

A special panel discussion “Strategies for Being Race Ready Every Race” featuring five top NHRA crew chiefs was one of the most-watched webinars on Online Industry Race Week, Nov. 30–Dec. 4.

Featured guest speakers were Jim Oberhofer, Paul Lee Racing; Rahn Tobler, Don Schumacher Racing; Nick Boninfante, Alexis DeJoria; Kurt Elliott, Kalitta Motorsports; and Bobbie Lagana, Capco Racing/Torrence Motorsports. The hour-long discussion was hosted by Joe Castello.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE, the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry, and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

Watch the panel discussion below, or click here.