Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Build your own Alfa 158 from a Mazda MX-5

Images via Tipo184.com

Build your own Alfa 158 from a Mazda MX-5

RACER Stuff

Build your own Alfa 158 from a Mazda MX-5

By December 26, 2020 7:13 AM

By |

Follow in the footsteps of Ant Anstead on his “Master Mechanic” TV show in which he created his tribute to the Alfa Romeo 158 — the iconic Grand Prix car that won the first world championship Grand Prix at Silverstone in 1950. With this kit, offered for £7,499 ($10,034) you’ll be able to convert an old Mazda MX-5 into an Alfa replica with a central driving position.

Learn more about the Mazda to Alfa conversion kit at Tipo184.com. You can also watch Ant Anstead’s show at www.motortrendondemand.com.

RACER Stuff

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home