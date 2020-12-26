Build your own Alfa 158 from a Mazda MX-5

Follow in the footsteps of Ant Anstead on his “Master Mechanic” TV show in which he created his tribute to the Alfa Romeo 158 — the iconic Grand Prix car that won the first world championship Grand Prix at Silverstone in 1950. With this kit, offered for £7,499 ($10,034) you’ll be able to convert an old Mazda MX-5 into an Alfa replica with a central driving position.

Learn more about the Mazda to Alfa conversion kit at Tipo184.com. You can also watch Ant Anstead’s show at www.motortrendondemand.com.