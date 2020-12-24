Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Dec 23, Listener Q&A

Marshall Pruett

By December 24, 2020 7:50 AM

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

