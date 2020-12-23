ORIW: State of the racing industry - racetrack executives' perspective

The challenges facing motorsport are many and varied, but so too are the opportunities. In this special panel discussion during Online Race Industry Week, Doug Boles, President, Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Chip Wile, President, Daytona International Speedway and Connie Nyholm, President, Virginia International Raceway (pictured left to right, above), discuss the state of the industry with host Paul Pfanner, RACER’s founder and CEO.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE — the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry — and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry that ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

Watch the panel discussion below, or click here.