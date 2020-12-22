Risi returns for Rolex 24

Risi Competizione will take another shot at winning the Rolex 24 At Daytona with a driver lineup that pulls talent from Italy, France, and England.

The Houston-based Ferrari dealer and racing team will tab Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon, Jules Gounon, and James Calado to pilot the No. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE in IMSA’s GT Le Mans class.

Risi’s appearance for Round 1 of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship could lead to more races for the team owned by Giuseppe Risi, but a full-time GTLM campaign is not planned.

The Rolex 24 grid for GTLM is expected to contain seven entries, with Risi’s 488 GTE, two from BMW Team RLL, two from Corvette Racing, one Ferrari from Scuderia Corsa, and a one-off run by the Proton Competition team with an ex-factory Porsche 911 RSR.

Once the regular, non-endurance season arrives, GTLM is expected to have three full-time participants with Corvette Racing and Scuderia Corsa as the BMW factory is expected to announce a reduced schedule featuring entries for its M8 GTEs at only the longest IMSA races.