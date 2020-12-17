The Week In IndyCar, Dec 17, Listener Q&A

Insights & Analysis 1hr ago
OPINION: F1 drivers need to recognize the racing world beyond the GP paddock
With the announcement of Yuki Tsunoda’s promotion to Formula 1 with AlphaTauri in 2021, there are now only two unconfirmed seats on the (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Long Beach moves 2021 event to September; becomes IndyCar season finale
The Long Beach Grand Prix has moved its 2021 event from mid-April to late September. As RACER wrote last week, an alternate date of (…)
IMSA 3hr ago
Wright returns with unchanged Porsche GTD line-up
The same cast of drivers who nearly captured IMSA’s GT Daytona championship last season will return to Wright Motorsports. Led by (…)
North American Racing 3hr ago
GT Celebration announces 7-race 2021 schedule
The GT Celebration Race Series has announced a seven-weekend 2021 schedule at a variety of popular and legendary road racing circuits (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Former McLaren and VW boss Capito named Williams CEO; Roberts stays team principal
Former Volkswagen motorsport director Jost Capito has been named the new Williams CEO, with Simon Roberts being confirmed as permanent team (…)
Extreme E 11hr ago
Extreme E announces partnership with Montcler
Extreme E has announced a partnership with luxury brand Montcler, which will serve as the series’ official uniform supplier. Extreme E (…)
Formula 1 16hr ago
FIA confirms 23-race 2021 F1 calendar
The FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) has approved the 23-race 2021 Formula 1 calendar, with one venue still yet to be announced. On the (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 16hr ago
SCCA Runoffs return to VIR for 2022 and '23
Following a successful running of the event in 2019, the SCCA National Championship Runoffs are returning to Virginia International Raceway (…)
