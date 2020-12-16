FIA confirms 23-race 2021 F1 calendar

The FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) has approved the 23-race 2021 Formula 1 calendar, with one venue still yet to be announced.

On the same day that there was confirmation of a new five-year agreement for the Brazilian Grand Prix to be held at Interlagos until 2025 – under the new name of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to reflect funding coming from the city – the WMSC ratified the provisional calendar announced by F1 back in early November.

The season will start in Australia on March 21, opening with a double-header of races that also includes Bahrain less than four months after it last hosted a race this season. There is a yet-to-be-confirmed race to be held on April 25 – originally scheduled for Vietnam, but no longer the inaugural race in Hanoi – and a provisional Spanish Grand Prix on 9 May, subject to a promoter agreement.

The United States Grand Prix remains on October 24, with Austin again paired with Mexico City a week later, before Brazil, Saudi Arabia (November 28) and Abu Dhabi (December 5) round out what will be a record 23-race season. The new race in Jeddah is marked as subject to circuit homologation.

Full 2021 Formula 1 calendar:

21 March Australia Melbourne

28 March Bahrain Sakhir

11 April China Shanghai

25 April TBC TBC

9 May Spain* Barcelona*

23 May Monaco Monaco

6 June Azerbaijan Baku

13 June Canada Montreal

27 June France Le Castellet

4 July Austria Spielberg

18 July United Kingdom Silverstone

1 August Hungary Budapest

29 August Belgium Spa

5 September Netherlands Zandvoort

12 September Italy Monza

26 September Russia Sochi

3 October Singapore Singapore

10 October Japan Suzuka

24 October USA Austin

31 October Mexico Mexico City

14 November Brazil Sao Paulo

28 November Saudi Arabia** Jeddah**

5 December Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi

*subject to promoter agreement

**subject to circuit homologation