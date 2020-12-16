FIA confirms 23-race 2021 F1 calendar

The FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) has approved the 23-race 2021 Formula 1 calendar, with one venue still yet to be announced.
On the same day that there was confirmation of a new five-year agreement for the Brazilian Grand Prix to be held at Interlagos until 2025 – under the new name of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to reflect funding coming from the city – the WMSC ratified the provisional calendar announced by F1 back in early November.
The season will start in Australia on March 21, opening with a double-header of races that also includes Bahrain less than four months after it last hosted a race this season. There is a yet-to-be-confirmed race to be held on April 25 – originally scheduled for Vietnam, but no longer the inaugural race in Hanoi – and a provisional Spanish Grand Prix on 9 May, subject to a promoter agreement.
The United States Grand Prix remains on October 24, with Austin again paired with Mexico City a week later, before Brazil, Saudi Arabia (November 28) and Abu Dhabi (December 5) round out what will be a record 23-race season. The new race in Jeddah is marked as subject to circuit homologation.
Full 2021 Formula 1 calendar:
21 March Australia Melbourne
28 March Bahrain Sakhir
11 April China Shanghai
25 April TBC TBC
9 May Spain* Barcelona*
23 May Monaco Monaco
6 June Azerbaijan Baku
13 June Canada Montreal
27 June France Le Castellet
4 July Austria Spielberg
18 July United Kingdom Silverstone
1 August Hungary Budapest
29 August Belgium Spa
5 September Netherlands Zandvoort
12 September Italy Monza
26 September Russia Sochi
3 October Singapore Singapore
10 October Japan Suzuka
24 October USA Austin
31 October Mexico Mexico City
14 November Brazil Sao Paulo
28 November Saudi Arabia** Jeddah**
5 December Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi
*subject to promoter agreement
**subject to circuit homologation
Comments