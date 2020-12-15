Pedersen to make Indy Lights debut with GRG-HMD

Benjamin Pedersen will make his Indy Lights debut under the Global Racing Group with HMD Motorsports flag. The Seattle-based Dane, son of GRG owners Christian and Helle Pedersen, moves to the top step of the Road To Indy with the expanded HMD outfit after dedicating multiple years to F3 and F4 training.

In a twist that’s unique to GRG-HMD, he’ll have David Malukas, son of HMD owner Henry Malukas, as one of his teammates.

“I am looking forward to a new season and the new challenge that lies ahead,” Pedersen said. “I completed my first two-day test at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in November and am now testing at Sebring International Raceway as well to become comfortable with the car, new surroundings, new team members and everything that comes with entering a new series. We have several more tests planned within the coming months and I will be working hard to ensure that I am 100 percent ready to go for the start of the season.”

More driver announcements are coming for the four-car team.

“Benjamin has come up to speed pretty quickly in an Indy Lights car and I think time between now and season start will only see continued steps forward,” said team manager AJ Smith. “He is definitely talented and, while almost every track on the calendar will be new to him, I am confident in the team that we have built around him to ensure success.”