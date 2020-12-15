ORIW: Interview with Mark Rushbrook

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance, oversees all of Ford’s racing and performance activities in NASCAR, IMSA, NHRA and Formula Drift in North America, and WRC and Australia Supercars overseas. Rushbrook shared his expansive international outlook in a wide-ranging interview with RACER’s founder, president and executive publisher Paul Pfanner.

ORIW, a joint production of EPARTRADE — the Global Platform for the Performance and Racing Industry — and RACER.com, was a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry that ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Hundreds of companies showed off their new racing product lines for 2021 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provided 55 hours of technical and business webinars. Sponsors included ETS Racing Fuels, Full-Race powered by BorgWarner, Miller Electric, Penske Racing Shocks, and AEM Performance Electronics.

Watch the interview below, or click here.