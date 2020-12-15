Kellett lands full-time Foyt seat for 2021

Dalton Kellett is changing numbers and roles but not teams for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series as the 27-year-old Canadian is returning to A.J. Foyt Racing and moving up to a full-time role.

After running the street, road courses and Indy 500 for Foyt in 2020, Kellett will contest all 17 races in 2021 and carry No. 4 instead of No. 14, which goes to teammate Sebastian Bourdais.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back with AJ Foyt Racing for the 2021 season,” said Indianapolis resident Kellett in a press release.

“Securing a full-time ride is a big boost heading into my sophomore year in IndyCar. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 in 2020, A.J., Larry, and the Foyt team continued to develop their car and elevate the program, while standing by their employees and partners. That’s the kind of team I’m proud to both race for and be a part of.

“Being paired with Sebastian will be a great opportunity to continue to learn from one of the most experienced veterans in the field,” Kellett continued. “I can’t wait to get back on the track for off-season testing, and back behind the wheel in 2021.”

The former Indy Lights driver, who had a best finish of 20th last season but qualified 24th for his initial Indy 500, will again be sponsored by K Line Insulators USA.

“We are very happy to have Dalton back with the team. More importantly, he will be driving full-time,” said Team President Larry Foyt. “With the limited track time in 2020, it was a tough year to be a rookie, but he jumped in with a great attitude and adjusted to the Indy car quite well. He was getting quicker with each event and had a great test at Barber [Motorsports Park] recently.

“I think Dalton will truly benefit from having four-time champion Sebastien Bourdais there (and) I’m really looking forward to seeing how our team progresses in 2021.”

The first scheduled team test will be in January at Sebring International Raceway in central Florida. The 2021 IndyCar season gets underway on Sunday, March 7, in St. Petersburg, Fla.