Riley completes 2021 IMSA LMP3 line-up

Gar Robinson’s trajectory in IMSA will turn from GT Daytona to LMP3 in the No. 74 Ligier JS P320 run by Riley Motorsports.

Despite trading his Mercedes-AMG GT3 for a new frontier in prototypes, the surroundings will have some carryover as GTD teammate Felipe Fraga stays with the young Texan for the season-long adventure in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

They’ll be joined by 2020 NTT IndyCar Series rookie Oliver Askew and impressive Australian Scott Andrews at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The relationship between the Riley and Robinson families dates back to the last century and returns to a familiar place. After Gar’s father George spent most of the late 1980s and 1990s competing in various IMSA GTU, GTO, and Trans Am machinery, a switch to prototypes closed the decade. Wielding the Riley & Scott Mk III and MK III C in the new American Le Mans Series and its rivals in the Grand-Am Road Racing Association, Robinson raced into the 2000s and added a Riley Mk XI Daytona Prototype to his stable, with his final start coming at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2007.