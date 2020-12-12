Porsche unveils new 911 GT3 Cup model

Porsche pulled the virtual covers off its newest racing model, the 992-based 911 GT3 Cup car, during its annual Night of Champions ceremony. The 510hp machine will be used throughout the globe in the world-recognized training series, which makes its debut in 2021 with the new Porsche Carrera Cup North America series across March 16-17 at Sebring International Raceway.

The German road-turned-race car is loaded with revisions, Porsche explains:

“One of the most striking features of the new 911 GT3 Cup is its optimized aerodynamics and the overall more muscular appearance. This is partly thanks to the wide, turbo-spec lightweight body that is being used for the first time in the Cup car. Measuring a total of 74.9 inches (1,902 millimeters) in width, it exceeds the rear width of the previous model by 1.1-inch (28 millimeters) and is distinguished by its additional cooling air inlets in front of the wheels.

“Furthermore, the front axle of the 992 generation of the 911 is also significantly broader. Thanks to additional flared fenders, the new 911 GT3 Cup race car now measures as much as 74.9 inches (1,920 millimeters) at the front axle. This allows for a harmonious wheel-tire combination with 12-inch-wide rims on the front and 13-inch wheels at the rear axle. This is typical for GT racing and has a positive effect on the handling and drivability of the racing car. At the same time, the seventh generation of the Cup racer generates noticeably more aerodynamic downforce.

“This is thanks to the combination of the rear spoiler with the larger rear wing and front fascia, which was specifically adapted to racing by means of a front lip spoiler and strategically-positioned separation edges. The adjustable rear wing with ‘swan neck’ mounting has eleven different positions that can be adjusted manually and ensures uninterrupted under-wing airflow. This improved aerodynamic efficiency also ensures more stable handling, particularly in high-speed corners.

“The body of the previous 991.2 generation Cup car consisted of 70-percent steel and 30-percent aluminum. The ratio between those materials in the successor has been flipped. The fact that the vehicle still with a dry weight of 2,778-pounds (1,260 kilograms) is due, for example, to extra struts being added to the steel safety cell.”