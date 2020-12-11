Wood Brothers Racing awarded FIA Heritage Cup

NASCAR’s longest-tenured team, Wood Brothers Racing, has been named the 2020 recipient of the FIA Founding Members Club Heritage Cup.

The award is presented to either an individual, institution, entity, or object in recognition of exceptional or outstanding achievement within or contribution to the historic vehicle world. While the Wood Brothers are most known for success in NASCAR, the team was also involved in Jim Clark’s 1965 Indianapolis 500 win and the Ford factory team at Le Mans in 1966, where the GT40 Mark II teams swept the top three positions.

“It truly is an honor to win this award,” said Eddie Wood, team president, and co-owner, and son of team founder Glen Wood. “The fact that it’s a worldwide honor makes it even more special. We’re mainly known in American motorsports, but this is much bigger than that.”

In NASCAR, Wood Brothers Racing has won 99 Cup Series races and is credited with innovation of the modern pit stop. Hall of Fame drivers like Junior Johnson, Cale Yarborough, and David Pearson, to name a few, all drove a Wood Brothers car during their careers.

Open-wheel greats A.J. Foyt, Dan Gurney, and Parnelli Jones have also driven for the Wood Brothers.

“Having worked with them for almost 60 years, I can personally attest to their great character and dedication to motorsports,” said NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France. “I can think of no group more deserving of the FIA Founding Members Club Heritage Cup Award.”

Wood Brothers Racing has run over 1,600 NASCAR Cup Series races dating back to its debut in 1953.