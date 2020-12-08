Taylor completes Rosberg Xtreme Racing line-up

Australian rallying ace Molly Taylor will complete the Rosberg Xtreme Racing lineup for the inaugural Extreme E season.

Taylor is an Australian Rally Champion – and the only female winner of the series to date – with event victories to her name in national, regional and international rallying. Ahead of joining RXR, Taylor was selected to join the Extreme E Drivers’ Program, designed to promote professional drivers with a view to joining the series full time.

Taylor joins RXR alongside recently-announced teammate Johan Kristoffersson.

“It feels amazing to be joining Rosberg Xtreme Racing and Extreme E on this new adventure,” she said. “I’m so excited to be able to compete on the international stage again, and to be part of a completely new team and series makes it even more special.

“Alongside fighting climate change, I’m excited to work together as a team and series to promote equality. One part of motorsport I’ve always admired is that once the helmet goes on, your gender becomes irrelevant and the stopwatch has no bias. There’s still a lot of work to do to improve the diversity in our industry, but the work RXR and Extreme E are doing will provide new opportunities to reshape the image of our sport in the eyes of young fans, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”

The inaugural season of Extreme E will begin in Saudi Arabia on 20-21 March 2021, marking the first X Prix in a five-event schedule.