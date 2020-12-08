McMurry, Kurtz added to new CORE IMSA LMP3 line-up

CORE autosport’s return to prototype racing in IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP3 class will include LMP2 and GT Daytona champion Matt McMurry at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and GT racer George Kurtz for the full slate of endurance rounds in the team’s No. 54 Ligier JS P320.

Kurtz’s cybersecurity firm, Crowdstrike, joins the team as a sponsor of the LMP3 entry.

McMurry (photo above) and Kurtz will complement CORE’s full-time drivers in team owner Jon Bennett and his longtime teammate Colin Braun, who has also partnered with Kurtz in recent years.

“I’ve known Colin for a long time and followed his success with CORE,” Kurtz said. “This relationship is an extension of a successful run with Colin in sports cars, including our recent class win at the SRO Indy 8 Hour race and a successful Spa 24 Hour debut.

“I know CORE operates with a high level of professionalism, which is important to me if the car is carrying the CrowdStrike logo,” Kurtz continued. “I’ve been racing GT cars most recently, but I’m thrilled to get back to prototypes, where my racing career began. CORE is synonymous with winning and professionalism.”

McMurry’s last prototype ride at the Rolex 24 came in 2019.

“I’m so excited to be joining CORE for the Rolex 24,” he said. “They’re one of the biggest names in American sports car racing, so it’s an honor to get to join them. I look forward to working with Colin, Jon, and George and fighting for a win with them!”