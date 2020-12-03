VGMC Honda team adds Michelin Pilot Challenge to TC America program

VGMC Racing has announced it is expanding its TCR program to include the IMSA Michelin Pilot Series after two seasons in the SRO Motorsports TC America series. The team will field Ruben Iglesias, who competed with the Honda Civic Type R in TC America’s TC class, co-driving with Victor Gonzalez Jr.

“We are excited after our first test with Ruben in the TCR class — he adapted quickly and we expect him to have an breakout season,”” said Gonzalez Jr. TCR driver and partner in the VGMC program. “Honda/HPD has expanded their customer racing programs and our small but mighty team from Puerto Rico is up to the challenge and we will compete in IMSA and SRO TC America with some exciting new drivers. There is a ton of talent that is available in Puerto Rico and throughout Latin America, and to combine this with our American driver and team is a dream come true. We have our own ladder program that fits extremely well with Honda/HPD’s TC America ladder program.”

Jonathan Newcombe had a solid rookie year of pro racing with VGMC, finishing on the podium three times and finishing fifth in the TCA championship. The team will announce additional drivers soon for the team, which will base its cars out of a shop in St, Cloud, Florida.