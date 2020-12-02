Ozarks International Raceway aiming for 2021 launch

Ozarks International Raceway, a new multi-use racing complex featuring a 3.87-mile road course, dirt tri-oval, off-road and rally courses, is currently under construction at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, with a planned opening in the late summer of 2021.

Located at the junction of Highway 135 and State Road J, just outside of Gravois Mills, Mo., the new facility is being developed by PF Racing in association with Multimatic Motorsports, In addition to the race circuits, it will feature a 58-bay car garage made from renovated turkey barns that were previously on the property, which will serve as a fully functioning maintenance center for race cars.

Initial plans for the circuit include track rentals and test days, although the owners are also looking to host pro racing events. Visit the track’s Facebook page for more information and track diagrams.