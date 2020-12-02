Nitro Rallycross expands into full championship; adds electric class

Two years on from its creation, Nitro Rallycross (NRX) will run as a standalone series from 2021.

The brainchild of Travis Pastrana and Nitro Circus, NRX will visit five purpose-built tracks next year before expanding to a 10-round calendar spanning North America, Europe and the Middle East in 2022. The second season will also mark the introduction of a new electric supercar class.

“Since day one, I have truly believed that Nitro Rallycross has the potential to be the most exciting motorsports series on the planet,” said Pastrana.

“When we built the first NRX course in Utah we knew we had something special – from the drivers’ genuine smiles to the astonished fans as cars flew side-by-side over 100-foot jumps. Now, as we get ready for the next chapter of NRX, I’m more convinced than ever that this will bring top drivers from all disciplines to challenge themselves as their teams push the envelope in vehicle development. It’s going to be a hell of a ride, and this is only the beginning.”

Newly-crowned 2020 world champion Johan Kristoffersson is also embracing the new championship format and move to electric power.

“The vision for Nitro Rallycross and the new FC1-X electric vehicle that has been developed is everything you look for as a driver,” said the Swede.

“This series is the perfect platform to showcase the new electric vehicles that are being produced and also provides the best test for us, as drivers to showcase our skills”

Utah Motorsports Campus, where NRX was first launched, will serve as the opening round of the 2021 next September, with additional races to follow in Washington state and Nevada in October, Arizona in November and Quebec in January 2022. The 10-race second season will begin soon thereafter.

“From our very first race in Utah, we knew that Nitro Rallycross was destined to be a disruptive force in motorsports,” said Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus. “NRX was built for the next generation of fans and consumers – unrivaled tracks, elite electric vehicles, short-form racing and marquee drivers. We are excited to expand to five races in 2021 and then launch our full electric series globally in 2022.”

The new-for-2022 electric class will run parallel with internal combustion vehicles. The bespoke FC1-X platform was designed with input from manufacturers including Ford, Volkswagen and Subaru, with additional development being carried out in partnership with Firdt Corner, QEV Technologies and Olsbergs MSE.

The FC1-X is now fully developed and scheduled to begin testing in February. Based on an electric SUV platform, it is the highest-performing vehicle ever in the sport, producing 1,000+ peak HP with all-wheel drive, the ability to conjure three Gs of acceleration, and a zero to 60mph time of less than 1.5 seconds.

“We have been working with many leading OEMs for over 24 months on the FC1-X,” said Andreas Eriksson of First Corner.

“The end product is a testament to the collaborative approach to deliver the very best vehicle in electric motorsports that the OEMs will be proud of. This vehicle will accelerate almost twice as fast as its nearest competitor and other proposed electric offerings currently on the drawing board.

“With the electric SUV category the fastest growing category for auto manufacturers, FC1-X and Nitro Rallycross will provide the perfect platform for OEMs to highlight their new models rolling off the production line across the globe and generate a global fervor for their new vehicles, which will translate to purchases.”

Series organizers are in the process of finalizing a major U.S. TV broadcaster as well as a global live streaming partner. The series will be available on television in over 130 countries. Founding Nitro Rallycross partners Red Bull and Yokohama Tires have already committed to the new series