Limited fan capacity for Daytona 500

While the world looks forward hopefully to the widespread availability of vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic, the timing of that availability is still too far out to enable NASCAR to stage its signature race, the Daytona 500, with its customary packed house. Therefore, the 63rd running of the “Great American Race” will be run in front of a limited number of fans, Daytona International Speedway confirmed Wednesday.

As a result of the seating capacity limitations, the Speedway will work to accommodate those who have already purchased tickets to the February 14 race. To ensure social distancing between groups who will be in attendance, many fans will be reseated in new locations. The reseating process is expected to be complete by early January.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge in Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport’s biggest day,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the Daytona 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on FOX.

“The Great American Race will once again have the aura and atmosphere that fans have come to know and love. From the pageantry of our pre-race festivities to the rumble of 40 engines roaring around the high banks, it’s the biggest stage in motorsports.”

All fans in attendance will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing throughout their visit.

Tickets for the remaining Speedweeks events, and a limited number of premium and extended-stay camping packages, are still available via daytonainternationalspeedway.com.