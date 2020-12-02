Grosjean discharged from hospital in Bahrain

Romain Grosjean has been discharged from hospital following his crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix and will continue treatment on his burns in private.

The Haas driver crashed spectacularly on the opening lap of Sunday’s race and was trapped in his car for over 20 seconds having pierced an guardrail barrier, with a large fire breaking out. Although Grosjean was able to pull himself out, he has since spent three nights in hospital receiving treatment for burns on the back of his hands, but was released on Wednesday morning.

“Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean was discharged from the care of the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital at 10:30 a.m. local time Wednesday,” a team statement read. “Grosjean spent three nights in hospital following Sunday’s incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Grosjean will continue private treatment for the burns suffered on the back of his hands and will remain in Bahrain for the time being. On behalf of Romain Grosjean and the entire Haas F1 Team we extend our thanks to all who have tended to him at the BDF Hospital.”

Grosjean has already been ruled out of this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix, where Pietro Fittipaldi will make his debut for Haas. The Frenchman says he wants to make his return in Abu Dhabi the following week if possible, in order to finish his Formula 1 career on a different note.

Abu Dhabi was set to be Grosjean’s last race with Haas replacing him and Kevin Magnussen with rookies Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin in 2021.