The Week In IndyCar, Dec 1, Listener Q&A

It’s the Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, using listener-driven questions submitted via social media, with our new format of answering prioritized submissions for those with limited time to listen before moving into overtime to handle the majority of the remaining questions.

This episode is dominated by Romain Grosjean’s Formula 1 crash and a variety of inquiries on IndyCar’s aeroscreen, driver extraction, safety improvements, barrier technology, and more.

Main show: (through 1h38m05s)

Overtime: (through 1h59m36s)